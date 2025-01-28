NEWS RELEASE: Ontario and Aroland First Nation Sign Historic Agreement Connecting Roads to the Ring of Fire (January 28, 2025)

For first time in Province’s history, agreements in place to build roads along the entire route to the Ring of Fire

TORONTO — Today, Premier Doug Ford, Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation, and Aroland First Nation Chief Sonny Gagnon signed a Shared Prosperity Agreement to drive economic growth and build and upgrade infrastructure in Northern Ontario.

This agreement includes support for upgrades to Anaconda and Painter Lake Roads, which are important connections on the road to the Ring of Fire, as well as major new investments in infrastructure and energy transmission in the region. It also builds upon agreements that are in place with other First Nations partners along the entire proposed length of the roads to the Ring of Fire and helps set the stage for further potential partnerships.

“With the risk of U.S. tariffs, it’s never been more important for us to work together to do everything possible to keep our economy competitive. At the top of the list is unlocking the economic potential of the Ring of Fire region,” said Premier Doug Ford. “These partnerships will transform Northern Ontario with new jobs, growth and opportunities throughout the region. I’m grateful to Chief Sonny Gagnon and Aroland First Nation for their partnership as we sign this historic agreement.”

The agreement will create opportunities and support the long-term prosperity of Aroland and broader Northern Ontario through strategic investments and partnerships, including:

Support for upgrading Anaconda Road and Painter Lake Road, including the potential establishment of a Road Advisory Body to help move this work forward. Today’s agreement builds on the Letters of Confirmation signed by Premier Ford in June 2024 at the Gateway to the Ring of Fire that included maintenance and upgrades to Highway 584 and Highway 11. Anaconda and Painter Lake Roads connect to these vital infrastructure links via Highway 643 and will one day connect to the proposed Marten Falls Community Access Road, Northern Road Link and Webequie Supply Road, linking Martin Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation to the Ontario highway network and providing access to the Ring of Fire.

$70 million to advance route and design planning of the Greenstone Electricity Transmission Line, working with Aroland First Nation, Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek, Ginoogaming First Nation, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek, Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek and Red Rock Indian Band.

Aroland First Nation has expressed an interest in acting as a proponent for the development of a transload facility and a host community for a smelter. Ontario will support Aroland in considering these opportunities.

$20 million for community infrastructure projects that support business development, boost community well-being and preparedness to participate in economic activities related to mineral development in the region. Additionally, the agreement provides for up to $2.27 million for a comprehensive community plan to support business development and community wellness.

Ontario, Aroland First Nation and potentially other interested nearby First Nations will hold discussions to establish an agreement to share the economic benefits of forestry and mining operations in the region.

“Today’s historic agreement with Aroland First Nation is a testament to the strength of our partnership with Chief Sonny Gagnon and the Aroland community,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation. “By working together, we are laying the foundation for a prosperous future for the North — one that creates sustainable growth, strengthens critical infrastructure, enhances Northern Ontario’s competitiveness on the global stage and positions Aroland First Nation as an economic leader in the region.”

Infrastructure partnerships with First Nations communities in the region are essential for advancing mining operations, including Greenstone Gold Mine and the Ring of Fire, while building long-term prosperity for First Nations in Ontario’s northern region.

Quick Facts