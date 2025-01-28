Winsome Resources begins permitting for Adina lithium project in northern Quebec – by Staff (Canadian Mining Journal – January 27, 2025)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Australia-based Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) – a lithium exploration and development company – has submitted the preliminary information statement for its Adina Lithium Mining project with the proper provincial authorities that oversee mining project developments located in self-governing Indigenous communities in Northern Quebec that are signatories to the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement (JBNQA).

Winsome’s filing represents a milestone as it formally commences the provincial regulatory process in the James Bay region associated with permitting the proposed mine at Adina, as well as the proposed modifications to the Renard operation. Indigenous communities in the region refer to the James Bay region as Eeyou Istchee.

Chris Evans, managing director for Winsome Resources, commented. “This represents the beginning of a well-defined regulatory review process that can only be beneficial to all stakeholders, including future investors and strategic partners.

For the rest of this article: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/news/winsome-resources-begins-permitting-for-adina-lithium-project-in-northern-quebec/