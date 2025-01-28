Stay on schedule, show some cash, says Ring of Fire miner and province to Ottawa – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – January 27, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Province still waiting on feds for matching $1-billion infrastructure commitment as regional study begins

The launch of a federal Regional Assessment of the Ring of Fire has the backing of the region’s leading mine developer and a government in Queen’s Park that’s bullish on resource extraction.

But Wyloo Canada and Ontario’s mines ministry want the assessment process to stay on schedule and expect Ottawa to show a real financial commitment toward development. The Regional Assessment has moved at a snail’s pace since former federal environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson first called for one in February 2020.

With a federal election looming, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada revealed on Jan. 20 that the terms of reference, with a work plan to move the process forward, had been finalized. Co-led by Indigenous tribal councils and communities, the Regional Assessment is described as a planning tool to assess to the potential impacts of multiple mines and related movement in the James Bay region.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/regional-news/far-north-ring-of-fire/stay-on-schedule-show-some-cash-says-ring-of-fire-miner-and-province-to-ottawa-10126743