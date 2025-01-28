First Nation in Ontario signs $20M Ring of Fire deal – by Karyn Pugliese (APTN News – January 28, 2025)

Aroland First Nation has signed a deal worth more than $20 million to develop the Ring of Fire, with the money set for community infrastructure projects related to mineral development, business development and community wellness. “Our line is pro-development,” said Chief Sonny Gagnon. “We have an opportunity with my community to attain the skills that we need to be self-sustaining, to get off government funding.”

Nestled in the remote expanse of the James Bay Lowlands, the Ring of Fire is a mineral-rich region, with long-term potential to produce chromite, cobalt, nickel, copper and platinum, critical to Ontario’s expansion into new economic development.

Critical minerals like these play a role in the future of low- and zero-emission vehicles and transportation and help support the transition to a cleaner, sustainable global economy. However, mining and developing those minerals also come at an environmental cost.

For the rest of this article: https://www.aptnnews.ca/national-news/first-nation-in-ontario-signs-20m-ring-of-fire-deal/