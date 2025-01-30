‘These divide-and-conquer tactics are destroying us’: Matawa First Nations reflect on Doug Ford’s Ring of Fire legacy – by Jon Thompson (Ricochet Media – January 29, 2025)

The same day Premier Doug Ford called an early election, his government announced it had reached a $20-million deal with Aroland First Nation that will, “build roads along the entire route to the Ring of Fire.”

The Shared Prosperity Agreement includes $20 million for infrastructure and new energy transmission projects in Aroland. Ontario promises to upgrade existing roads to the community, located 60 kilometres north of Geraldton, and build a road from Aroland northward to Marten Falls First Nation. Ontario also made a vague commitment to support Aroland in vying for a smelter, and it intends to meet further over potential resource-benefit sharing.

Aroland Chief Sonny Gagnon posed for photos with Ford during the press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, wearing a PC campaign toque emblazoned with “Canada Is Not For Sale.” But while Gagnon said he was “pro-development,” he was also clear that this deal should not be understood as a license to mine in the proposed Ring of Fire.

For the rest of this article: https://ricochet.media/indigenous/these-divide-and-conquer-tactics-are-destroying-us-matawa-first-nations-reflect-on-doug-fords-ring-of-fire-legacy/