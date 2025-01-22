Mattagami chief empowering the next generation – by Marissa Lentz-McGrath (Timmins Today – January 21, 2025)

https://www.timminstoday.com/

‘It’s important, I think, in the north, especially, for women, to have a space to have their voices heard, because a lot of times there isn’t a lot of opportunity for that,’ says Chief Jennifer Constant

TIMMINS – Leadership is deeply rooted in Jennifer Constant’s family. The Mattagami First Nation Chief spoke at a virtual leadership lunch on Monday (Jan. 20), sharing her experiences, her vision for sustainable and inclusive mining practices, and her commitment to community empowerment.

The event, hosted by the Timmins Chamber of Commerce and Trimeda Consulting, brought together industry and community stakeholders. Constant, recently recognized as the 2024 Indigenous trailblazer at the Sudbury Women in Mining Awards, discussed her leadership journey.

She began her political career in 2003 and served nine consecutive times as a councillor before being elected chief. “My mother, my grandfather, my uncle, and my great-grandfather were all chiefs,” she said. “Not begrudgingly, but knowingly, I grew up in my own territory feeling like a stranger, and now, as chief, I have the opportunity to address the messages and challenges we grew up with.”

