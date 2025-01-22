Wiring, energy, geopolitics drive 2025 metals: Sprott – by Staff (Northern Miner – Janaury 22, 2025)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Critical metals, uranium and gold will shine this year driven by accelerating deglobalization and energy security demands, Sprott said in a special report Monday.

Broader trade conflicts affecting allies and adversaries alike could reduce business investment and global GDP, while decoupling due to rising protectionism and trade tensions will likely accelerate in sectors that are strategic like AI, advanced technology, finance and defence, the asset management company stated.

All of this could drive electrification efforts into higher gear and sustain demand for critical minerals, uranium and gold, said Sprott, which manages some US$34 billion in assets. Self-reliance and reduced foreign dependence will be key trends in the energy sector this year as countries further decouple and populist and nationalist ideologies come to the fore. This could augment rivalries over critical resources, with resource nationalism driving energy policy.

