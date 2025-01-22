Can a Rio Tinto-Glencore Merger Supercharge the Race to Net Zero? – by Jennifer L (Carbon Credits – January 21, 2025)

https://carboncredits.com/

The recent merger talks between two mining giants—Glencore and Rio Tinto—signal a major shift in the global market. The merger, though now discontinued, was a strategic move aimed at creating a powerhouse focused on electric metals crucial to the global low-carbon economy.

These metals, including copper, nickel, and cobalt, are key components in the development of electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy infrastructure, and other clean technologies that are central to the global energy transition.

The Strategic Merger Discontinued: But Climate Commitments Persist

Glencore and Rio Tinto recently engaged in months-long merger talks, signaling a shift in Rio’s previously cautious approach to mega-deals. A decade after Rio rejected Glencore’s proposal, the mining giants revisited discussions amidst an industry-wide push for consolidation in energy transition metals.

