Amarc stock doubles on gold-copper find at JOY in BC – by Staff (Northern Miner – January 20, 2025)

Amarc Resources (TSXV: AHR; US-OTC: AXREF) has more than doubled its share price after announcing a high-grade discovery at its JOY copper-gold project in north-central British Columbia.

The discovery resulted from initial drilling of the Northwest Gossan (NWG) target area, located at the end of a possible 15-km mineralized trend within the 495-sq.-km JOY district that had not been previously drill tested. Work programs are being fully funded by copper giant Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), which could earn an interest in the JOY project while Amarc serves as the program operator.

According to Amarc, the new discovery, called AuRORA, represents a new porphyry copper-gold-silver system hosting high and continuous gold grades. Discovery hole JP24057 returned 1.24 grams gold per tonne and 0.38% copper from 18 metres, including 1.97 grams gold and 0.49% copper from 58 metres.

For the rest of this article: https://secure.northernminer.com/news/amarc-stock-doubles-on-gold-copper-find-at-joy-in-bc/1003874925/