Sudbury could be part of massive mining merger – if it occurs – by Staff (Sudbury Star – January 19, 2025)

Rio Tinto Group and Glencore Plc have held merger discussions, news agency says, although they are not currently active

Could some of Sudbury’s mining operations be part of another mega-mining deal? Bloomberg News reports that Rio Tinto Group and Glencore Plc have held early-stage talks about combining their businesses to create a behemoth to rival longstanding industry titan BHP Group.

The discussions took place as recently as late last year but are not currently active, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Rio Tinto is the world’s second-biggest miner, with a market value of about US$104 billion, while Glencore was valued at about US$56 billion. BHP is worth about US$126 billion. In Sudbury, Glencore operations include exploration, Fraser Mine, Craig Mine Onaping Depth (Project), Nickel Rim South Mine (which is in care and maintenance), the Strathcona Mill and a smelter.

