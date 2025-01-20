Tariffs and talk of annexation. Northern Ontario braces for Trump’s inauguration – by Jonathan Migneault (CBC News Sudbury – January 20, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

A mining supply company based in Sudbury says it’s been preparing for potential tariffs for months

Ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president, a mining supply company based in Sudbury says it’s preparing for his promised tariffs on Canadian exports. Leading up to his inauguration, Trump has said he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian exports to the United States.

“This is not a fire drill. This is coming,” said Tas Mohamed, the CEO of Railveyor Technologies, a company that designs and builds automated rail systems to haul ore from mines. As soon as Trump was named the Republican nominee in the presidential race, Mohamed said she took action to reduce the potential impact of tariffs on her business.

“When we knew Trump was running for office, we had heard his campaign and so we were aware this was possibly coming,” Mohamed said. “We then decided that we would start looking, or diversifying our business sectors outside of the U.S.” The U.S. market represents 25 to 30 per cent of Railveyor’s revenues, she said.

