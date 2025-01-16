Natural Resources Minister pitches joint Canada-U.S. investment in Teck’s germanium operations – by Niall McGee,Brent Jang and Steven Chase (Globe and Mail – January 16, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is pitching a joint investment with the United States to bolster Teck Resources Ltd.’s production of the critical mineral germanium.

Vancouver-based Teck produces germanium at its Trail smelter in British Columbia’s Kootenay region as a byproduct of zinc mining in Alaska. Germanium is used in fibre-optic networks, infrared vision systems and solar panels.

“There is an opportunity to jointly invest in a project that will enable greater germanium supply – which can displace germanium the U.S. has been purchasing from China,” Mr. Wilkinson said in a prepared speech Wednesday in Washington at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. He said collaboration is important because it will benefit both Canada and the U.S.

