Trudeau, Canada’s Premiers Spar Over Using Resources as Trade Weapon – by Brian Platt and Laura Dhillon Kane (Bloomberg News/Financial Post – January 15, 2025)

(Bloomberg) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premiers of Canada’s provinces are in high-stakes talks over how far to go in using oil and other commodities as a weapon if the US starts a regional trade war.

Trudeau is meeting with the leaders of Canada’s 13 provinces and territories in Ottawa on Wednesday, trying to get on the same page over how to respond if US President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his vow to impose 25% tariffs on all goods the US imports from Canada.

The prime minister and the premiers are preparing a list of retaliatory tariffs. The government has also examined the possibility of harsher measures, such as placing export taxes on oil, uranium and potash to drive up costs for US consumers and businesses in the event Trump starts an all-out trade war. The premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan — two provinces that are major producers of those commodities — are opposed to that idea.

