Province announces funding for Timmins critical minerals companies – by Lydia Chubak (CTV News Nothern Ontario – January 15, 2025)

As Ontario braces for U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff order expected next week, it’s ramping up its investment in the critical minerals sector. It’s funneling more than $7 million through the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund to 17 projects.

“Our natural resources are essential to the execution of the AM CAN Plan,” said Stephen Crawford, associate minister of mines. “That is another reason why the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund is so important.”

“We’re focusing on nickel, right now because of course, that’s what these announcements are about,” said Mines Minister George Pirie. “But we’ve got the critical minerals. We’ve got niobium south of James Bay, we have rare earths 20 miles west of Otter Rapids.”

