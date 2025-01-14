Ontario Pitches Trump on Mining Deals With Tariffs Looming – by Jacob Lorinc (Bloomberg News – January 13, 2025)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — The leader of Canada’s most populous province is pitching a “renewed strategic alliance” with the US on critical minerals, as President-elect Donald Trump threatens crippling tariffs on the northern nation.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled Monday a new plank in a broader strategy he calls “Fortress Am-Can.” The plan aims to invest in and build out a critical minerals supply chain in North America. It advocates for expanding capacity to process metals and minerals mined on the continent, while accelerating federal and provincial timelines to permit and approve mining projects.

“The success of Fortress Am-Can depends on the critical minerals needed for new technologies, including advanced military technologies that will define geopolitical and economic security for the next century,” Ford said in a statement.

