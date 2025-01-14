Cleveland-Cliffs CEO renews efforts to purchase U.S. Steel – “I have an all-American solution.” – by Andy Sheehan (CBS News – January 13, 2025)

https://www.cbsnews.com/

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a battle over U.S. Steel and the future of steelmaking in the region – with fiery words, the CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs said his company is once again trying to buy the company.

“The United States of America, Japan, beware, you don’t understand who you are,” said Lourenco Goncalves, the CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs. Goncalves is promising to revitalize the Mon Valley while keeping the operation in American hands.

“Stop sucking our blood, we are Americans, we love Americans, we love the United States of America,” Goncalves said. In a vitriolic throwdown, the CEO argued that American steelmaking should stay in American hands, citing his company’s turnaround of the Cleveland-Cliffs Butler Works as a prime success story.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/cleveland-cliffs-us-steel-nippon-steel-sale/