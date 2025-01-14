Russia Targets Ukraine’s Key Lithium Reserves – by Wojtek Grojeck and Kian Sharifi (Radio Free Europe – January 2025)

https://www.rferl.org/

Russia has captured two of Ukraine’s four lithium deposits since it launched its all-out invasion in 2022, potentially depriving Kyiv of a key economic resource.

On January 11, Russia claimed to have seized control of Shevchenko, a rural settlement in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. The settlement sits on top of one of Ukraine’s biggest lithium deposits.

Experts say Russia’s seizure of Ukraine’s lithium deposits could impact the rest of Europe and the Continent’s efforts to shift to green energy. Described as “white gold,” lithium is a critical material for batteries used in devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to electric vehicles.

For the rest of this article: https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-lithium-russia-europe/33274220.html