Reflecting on big dreams in the North – by A.J. Roan (North of 60 Mining News – January 3, 2025)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

From water pipelines to hydrogen bomb ports, Alaska holds a history of dreamers as big as the Last Frontier state.

As the world steps into a new year brimming with possibilities, a reflection on Alaska’s wildest visions through its relatively brief history can offer a glimpse into humanity’s boundless imagination. From grandiose pipelines spanning oceans to domed cities beneath the shadow of Denali, the Last Frontier has long been a canvas for audacious ideas that dared to reshape the future – and serves as a reminder of how bold thinking can pave the way for progress.

From its earliest days as part of the United States, Alaska has often been viewed as an underdog. Derided as “Seward’s Folly” after its 1867 purchase from Russia, this sprawling wilderness was dismissed by many as a frozen expanse of little value.

Yet, the people of the North often have a way of defying expectations. Establishing itself as a hotbed for precious metals and exotic goods during World War II, its strategic importance became undeniable as the U.S. fortified Alaska to protect against potential Japanese incursions in the Pacific. The construction of the Alaska Highway and military installations such as Fort Richardson and Elmendorf Air Force Base laid the groundwork for modern infrastructure while reinforcing its role as a gateway to the Arctic and beyond.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/story/2025/01/03/northern-mining-history/reflecting-on-big-dreams-in-the-north/8848.html