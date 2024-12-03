Trump tariffs could lead to potential job losses in Labrador mines, expert says – by Alex Kennedy 9CBC News Newfoundland & Labrador – December 02, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/

Threats of a 25 per cent tariff sounded alarms in industries around the world

Threats of a 25 per cent tariff on goods exported from Canada into the United States have sounded alarms in industries around the world, including mining and those operating in Labrador. Tamer Elbokl, editor in chief of the Canadian Mining Journal, told CBC Radio Friday that any kind of tariff would be bad news on his industry.

“It will have a huge impact. Not just on iron ore, but all minerals exported from Canada to the United States,” Elbokl said. Canada was the world’s eighth largest producer of iron ore in 2023, with the majority of trade going to the United States.

That includes the iron ore that comes out of Labrador, which for years has been a key economic driver for the province. Data from Statistics Canada shows the province exported $430 million of mineral products to the United States in 2022.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/trump-tariffs-labrador-mining-1.7398799