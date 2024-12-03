Honoring those who built our coal legacy on National Miners Day – by Bobby McCool (Appalachian News- Express – December 2, 2024)

https://www.news-expressky.com/

Bobby McCool is the State Representative 97th District

Electricity, roads, smartphones. What do all these seemingly unrelated things have in common? Their existence is dependent on mined materials, extracted from the earth by hard-working men and women who take pride in the role they play in providing a great quality of life to our nation.

While the products mined can range from rock salt to metals, Kentuckians most often think of mining in terms of the coal industry that accounts for almost 70 percent of our energy portfolio. It is the coal miner that kept our state’s utility rates less expensive than neighboring states.

Since its inception in 2009, our nation celebrates National Miners Day each year on December 6 to recognize miners and honor their contributions to society. That specific date was intentionally chosen to commemorate the largest casualty event in mining history, which killed 362 miners on December 6, 1907, in Monongah, West Virginia.

