The role of minerals in Trump’s energy strategy dominance agenda – by Gregory Wischer and Shubham Dwivedi (Mining.com – December 3, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that his administration will pursue a path toward “US energy dominance”. He emphasized that “America is blessed with vast amounts of ‘Liquid Gold’ and other valuable minerals and resources,” declaring, “We will ‘DRILL BABY DRILL.’”

Achieving energy dominance will necessitate substantial quantities of minerals, ranging from tungsten in exploration drill bits to copper in electrical transmission lines. Crucially, this goal also requires secure mineral supply chains.

Without adequate mineral supplies, the pursuit of energy dominance could face significant delays. For example, constructing a liquefied natural gas terminal may require superalloys with long delivery lead times, potentially postponing project timelines. Additionally, limited mineral availability could drive up prices, making new energy projects less feasible if cost increases are substantial.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/the-role-of-minerals-in-trumps-energy-strategy-dominance-agenda/