Donald Trump threatens 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico – by Alexander Panetta (CBC News World – November 25, 2024)

Damaging fee would drive up costs for exporters

Donald Trump has levelled his most severe threat against Canada in years, warning that on his first day in office he might impose punishing economic sanctions across North America.

The U.S. president-elect threatened Monday evening to slap a 25 per cent tariff on all products entering the country from Canada and Mexico on Jan. 20, 2025, his inauguration day, unless those countries curb the flow of drugs and migrants across their borders. “This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!” The warning sent the Canadian dollar diving nearly a cent at one point, before it recovered somewhat.

