First Nation goes to court, accusing B.C. of not consulting over major gold mine – by Ashley Joannou (Canadian Press/CTV News B.C. – November 25, 2024)

A First Nation says it wasn’t meaningfully consulted before the British Columbia government “effectively greenlit” what has been called the world’s largest undeveloped gold mining project.

The Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation has applied to the B.C. Supreme Court for a judicial review of the province’s decision to issue a “substantial start determination” for Seabridge Gold’s KSM Mine Project in Northwestern B.C., part of the final stage of the environmental assessment process.

A statement from the nation said KSM will be the world’s largest gold, copper and silver mine, and will use similar technology “as mines whose toxic waste facilities have breeched and caused massive environmental devastation.” Court documents ask a judge to overturn the determination and rule that the government failed to fulfil its duty to consult the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation and accommodate its interests.

