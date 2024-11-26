[Antimony] The Secret Metal That Helped Win WWII is Back, And Prices Are Soaring – by Editor Oil Price (Yahoo Finance – November 24, 2024)

https://finance.yahoo.com/

More than 100 years ago, a ship left a Nova Scotia harbor carrying a precious cargo that few today would recognize as valuable. The crew, full of optimism, was bound for Wales hoping that the metal they carried would lead them to riches. Unfortunately, they never made it.

A German U-boat lurking in the cold Atlantic waters fired a torpedo and the ship went down, sinking to the ocean floor along with its mysterious cargo. At the time, the metal seemed unimportant, but its true value wasn’t fully realized until later. Fast forward to today and that same metal is critical to modern military and industrial applications.

That metal, once forgotten at the bottom of the sea is not gold or silver, but antimony—a mineral that has become a key player in global conflicts and high-tech industries alike. This shipwreck might sound like an intriguing piece of history, but it’s far more than that. It’s a reminder of how vital antimony has been and continues to be for national security and economic stability.

For the rest of this article: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/secret-metal-helped-win-wwii-000000457.html