The Great Kentucky Hoard: $2 million in Civil War-era gold coins discovered – by Jordan Finneseth (Kitco News – November 13, 2024)

(Kitco News) – Gold has been recognized as a trusted store of value for centuries, allowing holders to maintain their wealth during times of uncertainty, and sometimes, hidden away treasures resurface in the modern age, as was the case for a Civil War-era coin stash recently found in Kentucky.

As reported on a special episode of Kentucky Life, a farmer in the state made a valuable discovery in 2023 that’s come to be known as The Great Kentucky Hoard, comprised of a cache of gold and silver coins dating to the Civil War era.

“I initially found the 1856 Seated Liberty Half Dollar probably 20 to 30 feet from where the hoard was located,” the farmer told Kentucky Life. “I would have never believed what came next. Things that only happen in dreams. When I continued walking and saw the glint of gold – a thick reeded edge.”

