Ross Beaty to receive TNM’s lifetime achievement award – by Colin McClelland (Northern Miner – November 8, 2024)

Ross Beaty flipped the laptop around and pointed its camera to the sea. “That’s a whale-watching boat,” the veteran mining entrepreneur said from Bowen Island near Vancouver. “There’s been a whole whack of humpback whales here yesterday and today.” Beaty sounded excited, and why not? He’s got a history of drawing out big things from the deep.

Since 2017 as chairman, he’s built Equinox Gold into a nearly 1-million-oz. annual producer with a $3.5-billion market value. Its latest mine, Greenstone in Ontario, poured first gold in May and is ramping up to 400,000-oz. a year capacity.

That’s decades after Beaty sold one of his first companies, the similarly named Equinox Resources. Hecla Mining, bought it in 1994 for $107 million. He immediately poured that into developing Pan American Silver which is the world’s second-largest silver producer by stock market value, at $11.3 billion. He stepped down as chairman in 2021.

