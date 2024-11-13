Grassroots mineral explorers cash up for exploration – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – November 13, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Ontario Junior Exploration Program dispenses $13 million to 84 projects across province

Ontario’s mineral exploration sector fielded $13 million in provincial funding to discover and define the next generation of mines in Ontario. Provincial mines minister George Pirie announced the fifth round of funding through the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP) in his home riding of Timmins at the headquarters of NPLH Drilling on Nov. 12.

“There’s a lot of exciting projects to talk about, too many to talk about, with incredible potential,” said Pirie, whose announcement was streamed live on Facebook.

Eighty-four projects, 62 of them involved in critical minerals at the early grassroots stage of exploration, will receive a portion of the $13 million. This the fifth round of OJEP funding since the current government rejigged the former Junior Exploration Assistance Program in 2021.

