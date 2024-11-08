Pine Point Mine Ltd. and Town of Hay River sign agreement in hopes of restarting mining project – by Carla Ulrich (CBC News North – November 7, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Pine Point mining project is located about 90 kilometres from Hay River, N.W.T.

The Town of Hay River and Pine Point Mining Limited have signed an agreement with the goal of ensuring that residents and businesses will benefit from future mining operations in the area. Mayor Kandis Jameson and Jeff Hussey, the CEO of Pine Point Mining Limited signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday.

The Pine Point lead and zinc mining project is located about 90 kilometres from Hay River. There hasn’t been an operational mine at Pine Point in almost four decades, when the former mine and neighbouring community closed down and were abandoned.

Hussey said the mine has been doing definition drilling since 2018 and now they are engaging with communities before moving on to the assessment and permitting phase. “That’s what we’re turning our focus towards, communicating our plans for the development of the project and listening to their feedback as we enter that environmental assessment phase,” he said.

