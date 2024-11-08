Opinion: Trump says the U.S. has been ‘screwed’ by Canada. Brace yourselves for a full-on trade war- by David Olive (Toronto Star – November 8, 2024)

https://www.thestar.com/

Now that Donald Trump has been re-elected as president of the U.S., Canada is bracing for a trade war with its biggest export customer. Damage will be done to Canada’s $900-billion (U.S.) trade relationship with the United States.

There will be harm on both sides of the border if Trump proceeds with his avowed imposition of a 10-per-cent to 20-per-cent tariff on U.S. imports.

Trump’s tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum in his first presidential term were just a warm-up for what he is now poised to do — impose an across-the-board surtax on all U.S. imports. In a Fox News interview last month, Trump was asked what he will do with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), successor to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The USMCA comes up for “renewal consideration” in 2026.

