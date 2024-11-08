Miners react to election news – by Munira Rajkotwalla (Mining Magazine – November 6, 2024)

https://www.miningmagazine.com/

Domestic push and less red-tape emerge as key themes

As the US prepares to usher in another Trump presidency, the mining industry is watching closely. Topics like the country’s China outlook, investment policy and environmental regulation are all expected to have ripple effects for miners and service providers, both in country and out.

Some industry leaders see the possibility of renewed policies aimed at reducing red tape and accelerating project timelines, aligning with former President Trump’s pro-business stance.

Gordon Neal, president and chief executive of World Copper, a Canadian resource company focused on its flagship Zonia Copper Oxide Project in central Arizona, believes Trump’s focus will likely be on domestic resource development, especially in strategic materials like copper, essential for the US clean energy transition.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningmagazine.com/americas/news-analysis/4377036/miners-react-election-news?utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=332992380&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_QV5TyFBUlX3CTToz3mI-kYqPxEpINnOAtL5WG10Sy939xIQQRRpgqrkZtLw5_UWqqLZe9tspLLKOGMbP_fzitJ3hDjsf6GcWhtL-h3uHiJT_B95w