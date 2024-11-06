US Election: what a Trump or Harris victory means for critical minerals – by Caroline Peachey (Mining Technology – November 4, 2024)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

Both candidates have pledged their support for mining and recognise the strategic importance of critical minerals for the energy transition and national security.

In the most anticipated political event of the year, the 2024 US presidential elections will see Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for America’s vote on 5 November. It is an extremely tight race. Polls are predicting a “knife-edge” result, with outcomes in seven swing states set to decide who will become the next US president.

Both candidates have pledged their support for mining and recognise the strategic importance of critical minerals for the energy transition and national security. Here, Mining Technology looks at how critical minerals policy could be impacted by the election outcome.

US and China ‘decoupling’

Decoupling from China is expected to continue regardless of the election result, according to Christopher Granville, managing director of global political research at TS Lombard.

However, there is stark contrast between the energy policy priorities of incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, alongside differing approaches to trade policy that means decoupling will take “very distinct” forms.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining-technology.com/features/us-election-what-a-trump-or-harris-victory-means-for-critical-minerals/?cf-view