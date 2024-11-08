Canadian mining firms fear ability to meet soaring demand as jobs crisis stalks land of the Big Nickel – by Julie Mollins (Reuters – November 7, 2024)

https://www.reuters.com/

‘People love to jump in their cars, use their cell phones and Xboxes and jump on light rail, but they don’t understand the minerals and metals that go into that, says Ryan Montpellier, a leading mining sector executive in Canada.

“Even those young people that do have an awareness continue to hold very dated perceptions of our industry. They still view this as a dark, dirty and dangerous industry, and that couldn’t be further from the truth,” he says.

The image of mining involving use of archaic tools, being unsafe and not taking the environment into account does not reflect Canada’s modern mining industry , he adds. Montpellier is executive director of Canada’s Mining Industry Human Resources Council (MiHR), a non-profit that is working with leading mining companies to address labour shortages in the minerals and metals sector.

