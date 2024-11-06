Mining the Northwest: Goldshore Resources sees blue sky potential in Shebandowan area – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – November 5, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Moss deposit, west of Thunder Bay, could have district-scale potential

Goldshore Resources believes there are more ounces to be found around its six-million ounce deposit in the Shebandowan area, west of Thunder Bay.

The Vancouver gold explorer announced in late October it has raised $13.9 million in flow-through financing that’s doing into exploration this winter to drill off targets in the vicinity where the company has sketched out a conceptual open-pit mine.

The Moss Gold Project is 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay. The Trans-Canada Highway tracks across the north end of Goldshore’s holdings.

Last spring, tough equity markets forced Goldshore to shut down exploration activity at Moss. Now the company is back in the groove with a new development strategy, a new CEO in Michael Henrichsen, and a fresh infusion of exploration money.

