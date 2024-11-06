Court to assess $510M in legal fees related to Robinson Huron Treaty annuities case – by Aya Dufour and Jonathan Migneault (CBC News Sudbury – November 5, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and Garden River First Nation argue legal fees were too high

A judge has ruled in favour of two First Nations in northern Ontario that have argued $510 million in legal fees related to the $10-billion Robinson Huron treaty annuities settlement should be assessed. Justice Jana Steele says the court will conduct an assessment of the lawyers’ fees.

Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and Garden River First Nation challenged the $510-million legal bill earlier in May. Both communities are part of 21 First Nations involved in the landmark annuities case.

“We feel gratified by the court’s decision in favour of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and Garden River First Nation,” said a joint statement from the two First Nations. “We are relieved and feel vindicated.”

Legal fees were never assessed by an independent party

The annuities case focuses on a clause in the Robinson Huron Treaty of 1850 that promised the annual payments to members of the First Nation signatories would increase according to the wealth produced by the land.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/robinson-huron-legal-fees-assessment-1.7374004