Botswana’s new president aims to clinch De Beers diamond sales pact soon – by Brian Benza, Felix Njini and Clara Denina (Reuters – November 1, 2024)

Botswana’s new president, Duma Boko, said on Friday he wanted to conclude talks for a new sales pact with global diamonds giant De Beers as soon as possible.

De Beers, a unit of mining company Anglo American, last year agreed a new diamond sales pact, which would see the government’s share of diamonds from the Debswana joint venture gradually increase to 50% over the next decade.

Debswana Diamond Company, equally owned by Botswana and De Beers, currently sells 75% of its output to De Beers. Although the Botswana government and the country’s outgoing president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, touted the merits of the deal, it has yet to be signed.

