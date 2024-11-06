Potash producers sound alarm on losing revenue during lockout at B.C. ports – by Brent Jang (Globe and Mail – November 6, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Canada’s potash producers are warning that the lockout of unionized supervisors at British Columbia ports could allow rivals such as Russia and Belarus to gain market share.

With commodities such as potash stuck onshore at the Port of Vancouver, bottlenecks are growing in the supply chain. Potash is among the key exports suspended at Neptune Bulk Terminals (Canada) Ltd. in North Vancouver and Pacific Coast Terminals Co. Ltd. in Port Moody.

The BC Maritime Employers Association locked out about 730 ship and dock forepersons on Monday afternoon, hours after the union started what it called limited strike action that included a ban on overtime. The locations are in the Vancouver region, Prince Rupert, Port Alberni and Nanaimo.

