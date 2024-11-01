NEWS RELEASE: NORWAY HOUSE CREE NATION IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT IT HAS PURCHASED THE MINAGO NICKEL PLATINUM GROUP ELEMENTS PROJECT FROM FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. (November 1, 2024)

Economic Benefits of over $700M and Approximately 500 Direct Jobs for Manitoba First Nations

The Chief and Council of Norway House Cree Nation (NHCN) has been working with Flying Nickel for 4 years to advance this project. The NHCN purchase of the project was supported by 99% of all Flying Nickel shareholders in the Special Meeting held on October 21, 2024.

Chief Larson Anderson of NHCN confirms that “By taking full control with 100% ownership and management, we can drive this project forward, focus on the environment, maximize employment, and build economic opportunities for our people.”

The Minago Project is located on the NHCN Resource Management Area, 107 km north of Grand Rapids and 450 km north of Winnipeg, Manitoba, adjacent to Highway 6. The Minago project property comprises 94 mining claims, covering 192.36 km2, and two mining leases, covering 4.25 km2 along with the core storage and management facility in Grand Rapids.

“Norway House Cree Nation is growing Manitoba’s low-carbon economy through this historic purchase, and through the partnerships formed,” said Economic Development, Investment, Trade and Natural Resources Minister Jamie Moses. “This Indigenous-led model will protect the environment, create good jobs for Manitoba First Nations, and contribute to global energy needs well into the future. This new partnership and purchase is well aligned with our newly released Critical Minerals Strategy.”

Nickel is a critical mineral allowing Canada to embrace its leadership role to move away from combustion engines to green electric power. This multi-billion dollar development will allow Canada to become a world leader in environmentally friendly nickel production and battery development by using clean hydro power to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Minago Project received a Manitoba Environment Act licence in 2011. Flying Nickel proposed material improvements to the overall project plan in 2022 which are nearing regulatory completion and Indigenous community review.

The NHCN Leadership believes that by developing an Environmental Social and Governance sensitive approach to mining the critical minerals that are necessary for our future, NHCN will be part of the worldwide solution to address climate change and future energy needs.

“For far too long, the people closest to the resources have received little or no benefit. Norway House Cree Nation is working to create a model that protects the environment while creating wealth and a brighter future” declares Chief Anderson.

Chief Larson Anderson, Norway House Cree Nation

Media inquiries should be directed to Jim Rondeau, 204-795-5075

Backgrounder: Norway House Cree Nation is Ready for Mining

• Remote Camp Operations – NHCN received a grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund to initially purchase a 24-person work camp 4 years ago and now has a portfolio that could accommodate 124 people in nine different camps. These camps have been used by multiple mining and exploration companies including Rockcliff Minerals, Hudbay, Northwest Drilling, Flying Nickel and others.

• Earthworks and Construction – Playgreen Development Company, a NHCN company, has heavy equipment and skilled workers that do construction and earthworks in Northern Manitoba.

• Mine Development – JNR Construction, a NHCN joint venture with Sigfusson Northern, specializes in heavy civil construction in the north, including mine development, bridge and road construction.

• Mining Training and Employment – we have an agreement with Dumas Contracting Ltd. to train and employ Norway House membership in their current and future operations.

• Drilling Services – NHCN has joined forces with established diamond drilling companies to provide comprehensive exploratory drilling services and employment in Manitoba.

• Blasting and Crushing Services – We provide quarry operations within Norway House and are expanding these services to the mining industry.

• Environmental Testing – We are working to develop environmental testing and land guardian capacity for contract work and to ensure protection of the environment.