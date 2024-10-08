N.W.T. gov’t to review impact benefit agreements between mines and Indigenous groups – by Nadeer Hashmi (CBC News North – October 08, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Indigenous groups will have say over whether agreements should be renegotiated

The N.W.T. government says it’s aware some mining companies are not happy with uncertainty brought by changes to mining legislation — particularly when it comes to their impact benefit agreements with Indigenous governments and stakeholders.

The forthcoming Mineral Resources Act may require these companies to pay more to communities and Indigenous groups affected by mining operations.While the act was passed back in 2019, the government is still working on developing regulations. An initial draft is expected to be released by the end of the year or in early 2025.

The act will govern mining and exploration in the N.W.T., detailing aspects such as benefit agreements, the life of claims, and production licences.

Recently, Burgundy Diamond Mines, which owns Ekati, raised several concerns about the regulations in a letter to Premier R.J. Simpson. (That letter, though originally posted publicly to the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board registry, has since been removed.)

