Potash mining is good business now, but it wasn’t always that way – by Michael Joel-Hansen (Saskatoon Star Phoenix – October 4, 2024)

It has been 65 years since potash mining began in Saskatchewan and Nutrien invited media to tour one their mines. Find out more.

ALLAN, SASK. — Since the mining of potash began on the prairies 65 years ago, the mineral has grown more important as countries around the world try to feed their growing populations, but the industry wasn’t always so consistent.

“In my first 15 years, it was four years of layoffs off and on, not constant and never a complete out-the-door shutdown, but downsizing and cutting back,” said Bob Boehm, who has been working at Nutrien Ltd.‘s Allan mine, southeast of Saskatoon, for more than 40 years.

But he said the improving market for potash has led to more stability for the industry and those working in it. He has also observed some changes in the mine’s day-to-day operations. In the early years of his career, potash mining was a physically demanding job. Today, that’s not the case so much, and the change has allowed him to continue his career, Boehm said.

