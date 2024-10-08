Mali seeks $500 million in outstanding taxes and dividends from Barrick – report – by Staff (Mining.com – October 8, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Mali’s military government is seeking at least 300 billion CFA ($512 million) in outstanding taxes and dividends from Barrick Gold, according to a Reuters report.

Authorities in Mali briefly detained four Malian staff members working for Barrick last month.On Sept. 30, Barrick stated it had agreed with the government to resolve existing claims and disputes.

The demands on Barrick follow an audit of mining contracts last year and a subsequent push by Mali to renegotiate agreements with mining firms, including B2Gold, Resolute Mining and Allied Gold, to channel a greater share of revenues into state coffers under a new mining code.

