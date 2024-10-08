Mining the Northwest: Ottawa drops $14 million to help move critical minerals to market – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – October 7, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Four northwestern Ontario mining proponents snag funding for road, transmission line and engineering work

Four copper and lithium mine developers in northwestern Ontario, collectively, will be pocketing almost $14 million in federal funding to build access roads and power lines into their future mine sites.

Federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson delivered the news in Thunder Bay, Oct. 7, that $13.8 million is earmarked for five mining-related projects – including two with Sudbury’s Frontier Lithium – that will facilitate the mining and movement of these critical minerals for processing and eventually to the electric vehicle supply market.

The conditional approval of this money is coming from Ottawa’s $1.5-billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund, part of the government’s larger Critical Minerals Strategy, geared to fund roads, power lines and clean electricity technology for mining companies and mineral processors.

“Northwestern Ontario will play an increasingly important role…in building a Made-in-Canada electric vehicle supply chain,” said Wilkinson.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/mining-the-northwest/mining-the-northwest-ottawa-drops-14-million-to-help-move-critical-minerals-to-market-9625286