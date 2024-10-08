Investors With $15 Trillion Signal New Approach to Miners – by Alastair Marsh (Bloomberg News – October 07, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Investors need to adopt a new approach to the mining sector if the industry is to meet the growing demand for minerals and metals needed for the green transition.

That’s the central message in a report published Tuesday by a coalition of some of the world’s biggest investors, including California State Teachers’ Retirement System and Allianz Investment Management.

The Global Investor Commission on Mining 2030, which is supported by institutions with $15 trillion of assets, proposed several recommendations for how investors can help bring about “an environmentally and socially responsible mining industry” through steps including capital allocation and company engagement.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investing/commodities/2024/10/07/investors-with-15-trillion-signal-new-approach-to-miners/