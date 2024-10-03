Sagamok Anishnawbek takes the plunge into underground mining – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – October 3, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Z’gamok Enterprises acquires majority ownership of Sudbury contractor Legend Mining

New ownership is at the helm of Legend Mining. Z’gamok Enterprises Inc. (ZEI) has acquired a 51-49 per cent controlling interest in the Sudbury mining contractor. The deal, a year in the making, was finalized Sept. 4.

Diving into underground mining services had been something the organization has been thinking and strategizing about for a decade. ZEI, an economic development organization owned and operated by Sagamok Anishnawbek is located south of Massey on the north shore of Lake Huron. It runs three businesses that collectively employ 130.

One company, Z’gamok Construction LP, performs ore and waste rock hauling at Vale’s Totten Mine in Sudbury, as well as handling surface work site services at the mine, its road maintenance, even the janitorial cleaning. That sprang from Sagamok Anishnawbek’s impact benefit agreement with Vale Canada.

