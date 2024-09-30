Saudi Arabia intensifies mining tech push in meetings with US firms – by Mohammed Al-Kinani (Arab News – September 29, 2024)

https://www.arabnews.com/

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is ramping up its adoption of advanced mining technologies as top minister met with senior executives from the US firms at MINExpo International 2024.

During his visit to Las Vegas, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef held bilateral meetings with these firms to discuss localizing innovative solutions for mining operations and exploring promising investment opportunities in the sector.

The discussions aimed to bolster the Kingdom’s mining industry and enhance its global competitiveness, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom aims to establish mining as a foundational industrial pillar, with its mineral wealth estimated at SR9.4 trillion ($2.4 trillion), according to a recent release from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

