India, US likely to sign pact on critical minerals -by Shivangi Acharya, Neha Arora and David Lawder(Reuters – September 30, 2024)

India and the United States are likely to sign an initial pact for cooperation on critical minerals this week, two Indian government sources said, as the two countries try to bolster trade ties despite diplomatic hiccups.

They are expected to sign an agreement to partner and cooperate in the area of critical minerals during Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to Washington, the sources said.

Goyal is scheduled to be in the US this week to discuss ways to deepen overall bilateral trade ties, according to one of the sources, weeks before the White House’s preparation for a leadership change following the presidential election later this year.

