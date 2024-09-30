A milestone moment at Sault, Michigan’s big dig – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – September 27, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers $3-billion lock project soldiers on to 2030 completion

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers delivered a update on its US$3.22-billion construction project to carve out a new lock at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

The Lake Superior side of the approach wall for ships was declared substantially complete on Sept. 17. The contractors, Kokosing-Alberici, of Westerville, Ohio, were awarded that segment of the project – valued at US$117 million – beginning in September 2020.

The “New Lock” project involves the demolition of two obsolete and out-of-commission locks constructed around the time of the First World War and replacing them with a single new lock that can accommodate some of the largest freighters on the Great Lakes.

The corps said construction of the lock is on track for completion in 2030 as long as federal funding keeps flowing and the weather is favourable. Project construction began in the summer of 2020.

