Lithium Battery Fire Halts Work at Los Angeles, Long Beach Port Terminals – by Laura Curtis (Bloomberg News – September 26, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Several terminals at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach remained closed Friday after a tractor-trailer overturned on a vital artery for cargo and a fire among its payload of lithium batteries burned for a second day.

“The batteries have been damaged, and are on fire and off-gassing, with reports of one battery exploding,” the LA Fire Department said in an alert about the incident that began Thursday.

The accident occurred on a stretch of roadway linking the two ports, shutting several terminals through Friday’s second shift. The neighboring Southern California ports make up the busiest container hub in the US, handling roughly a third of the nation’s seaborne imports.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investing/2024/09/27/lithium-battery-fire-halts-work-at-los-angeles-long-beach-port-terminals/