Rio Tinto boosts efforts to win public support for Serbia lithium mine – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – September 25, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Rio Tinto is boosting efforts to win public support for its $2.4 billion Jadar lithium project in Serbia, which has been halted since 2022 because of stern opposition due to environmental concerns.

The world’s second largest miner has been pushing since to resume work on the project, expected to be Europe’s biggest mine of the battery metal. With projected production of 58,000 tonnes of refined battery-grade lithium carbonate per year, Jadar could supply enough lithium to power one million electric vehicles and meet 90% of Europe’s current lithium needs.

Last month, Serbia reinstated Rio Tinto’s licence to develop Jadar. The miner will have to secure approvals to move towards production at the site, which will hinge on its environmental impact study, Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said last month.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/rio-tinto-boosts-efforts-to-win-public-support-for-serbia-lithium-mine/