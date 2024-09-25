B.C. NDP releases mining support plan – by Nelson Bennett (Business In Vancouver – September 24, 2024)

https://www.biv.com/

NDP pledges guaranteed permitting timelines for critical mineral mines

On the heels of a B.C. Conservative platform on mining released earlier today, the B.C. NDP followed this afternoon with the release of their own plan for mining, with an emphasis on critical minerals.

One thing the two plans agree on: More than a dozen critical mineral mine proposals in B.C. need to be fast-tracked through the regulatory process.

“Northwest B.C. has the critical minerals that are in high demand worldwide, giving us a huge advantage in the global movement to a clean economy,” Premier David Eby said in a press release. “Our plan will get mining projects moving that grow B.C.’s economy, create good jobs across the Northwest, and benefit communities directly.

