Opinion: We are Anishinaabe Zionists. Hateful anti-Israel camps disrespect our lands – by Harry LaForme and Karen Restoule (National Post – September 28, 2024)

We reject using the words ‘colonizer,’ ‘settler’ and ‘decolonize’ to justify terror, violence, kidnapping and rape

As Anishinaabe, we strive to adhere to our traditional values. The Creator placed the distinct races of humankind upon Mother Earth and gifted each with unique knowledge to be used for their benefit and to be shared for the benefit of all humankind. The Seven Sacred Teachings were given to us so that we may learn how to live and move forward together in a good way.

Indigenous peoples welcomed the settlers to Turtle Island. Our original relationship was based upon mutual respect, honour, equality, peaceful coexistence, and the sharing of the land; its resources and wisdom. Treaties of Peace and Friendship were signed that codified these intentions and stressed peaceful and equal coexistence.

In the mid 1700s, Britain unilaterally decided to govern the interior of North America by its own rules and ignored agreements negotiated through alliance and treaty. In 1763, Chief Pontiac led a coordinated attack of Indigenous groups on British forts in Upper Great Lakes Region and unsettled the British reign.

